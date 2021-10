Fit and Design: Fitted 7/8 tights Utilizes EcoActive material Buttery soft and cozy hand feel Rib-knit waistband bolsters comfort Reflective The North Face® logo on left thigh and below back-right waistband provides enhanced visibility Technology: Durable FlashDry-XD™ helps keep you cool and dry Additional Details: 25” inseam Average weight: 12.35oz