KEEN Women's Durand Evo Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, Steel Grey/Cloud Blue, 10.5

WATERPROOF: The KEEN.DRY waterproof, breathable membrane keeps your feet dry and comfortable all day long by allowing vapor out without letting water in; All leather is treated with a PFC-free water repellant TRACTION: KEEN ALL-TERRAIN rubber outsole provides high-traction grip in muddy environments and on rocky surfaces with 4mm multi-directional lugs; Non-marking rubber outsoles leaves no trace when walking indoors a. SUPPORT & STABILITY: Removable, dual-density EVA footbed supports the arch for long-lasting comfort during all-day hikes; Stability shank adds some extra lightweight support DESIGNED FOR COMFORT: A direct-attach PU midsole for resilient cushioning on the trail; Speed hooks for easy lace adjustment so you can get the perfect fit CARE TIPS: We've carefully selected leather uppers designed to last; However, if you're wearing your KEENs daily, they won't always be scuff and dirt-free; To treat day to day wear and tear, especially on lighter color leathers, we recommend using a common leather cleaner and conditioner