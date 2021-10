Cheetah-print top with statement sleeves and a luxe construction. Roundneck Long bell-sleeves Pullover style Keyhole back button Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, L'Agence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Ang. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. L'AGENCE. Color: Cacao. Size: XS.