Fossil Women's Earring Starter, Color: Gold (Model: JF03589710)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. With our Fossil Oh So Charming collection, you can mix and match charms, chains and hoops to layer up a look that's entirely your own. Step 1: Choose a hoop earring or chain. Step 2: Pick charms – from motifs to birthstones. Each of our jewelry pieces was designed to wow and beautifully packaged in a Fossil branded vintage tin - making it the perfect gift. These hoop earrings feature gold-tone stainless steel and post closures. Add your favorite Fossil charms for a custom look. Material: Stainless Steel; Length: 36mm, Width: 36mm; imported