Green Bib Necklace & Drop Earrings Set. Step out and stun in this striking ensemble. Vivid colors add vibrant appeal to your look.Includes necklace and earringsChain: 16'' circumference x 4'' extenderPendant: 2'' LEarrings: 1'' W x 1.85'' LLobster claw claspBase metal-plated zinc alloy / acrylic / hemp ropeImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.