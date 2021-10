Black Crystal & 18k Gold-Plated Stud & Huggie Earrings. Polish your look in grunge-glam style with this coordinating earrings set, flaunting shimmering rhinestones and a bold two-tone finish. Includes one pair of stud earrings and one pair of huggie earrings (two pairs total)Studs: 7 mm diameterHuggie earrings: 13 mm diameter18k gold-plated stainless steel / black ion-plated stainless steel / acrylic HypoallergenicImported