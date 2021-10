Dark Green Quartz & Moonstone Marcy Drop Earrings. Add a touch a elegance to your ensemble with these two-tone gemstone drop earrings linked to sterling silver to complete the look.Note: Due to the unique nature of this item, actual colors, shades and sizes may be slightly different than shown.Includes gift box/pouch0.5'' W x 2'' L Sterling silver / dark green quartz / moonstoneImported