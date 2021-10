Pink Floral Statement Necklace & Drop Earrings Set. Infuse fabulous floral flounce into your look with this vibrant necklace and matching earring set that's sure to make a statement.Includes necklace and drop earringsChain: 18.9'' circumference with 2.76'' extenderPendant: 3.74'' WEarrings: 0.9'' W x 2.44'' HLobster claw claspGoldtone-plated zinc alloy / glass / resinImported