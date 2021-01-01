Riah Fashion Women's Earrings Multicolor - Pink & Goldtone Strawberry Stud Earrings Set

Pink & Goldtone Strawberry Stud Earrings Set. Top off your look with a little mix-and-match magic with this set of goldtone stud earrings boasting a wide variety of colors and supersweet designs.Includes pink and goldtone strawberry, yellow and goldtone banana, pink and goldtone apple, goldtone palm tree, pink and goldtone watermelon, green and goldtone palm tree, pink and goldtone cupcake, goldtone ball, pink and goldtone cherry and yellow and goldtone pineapple stud earrings and goldtone cable chain hoop earrings (11 pairs total)Each: 0.5'' diameterGoldtone base metal / acrylicImported