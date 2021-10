Silvertone Skeletal Hand Drop Earrings & Skeleton Ring. Get in the spirit this season and add some spook-tackular accessories to your collection with these spirited earring sets. Includes earrings and ringEarrings: 0.98'' W x 1.57'' L Face: 0.39'' W x 1.38'' LAdjustable ringSilvertone zincImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.