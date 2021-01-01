Made for long walks on the beach (and out to breakfast with friends, and running errands, and basically anything and everything), The Easy Rolled Cuff Pant features an elasticated waistband and soft viscose for an easy, comfortable wear. Details 100% moss viscose, 160 GSM. Smocked elasticated waistband with twill drawcord. Front slashed pockets. Rolled cuff hem. Hurley icon logo label centered below left side pocket at side seam. Easy fit. 27â inseam. Imported. Women's Easy Rolled Cuff Pants in Black/pearl Rep, Size Medium