Womens Eat What You Grow Healthy Hippie Plant Based V-Neck T-Shirt

This plant themed graphic design says in big bold font Eat What You Grow. Great for anyone who is a proud vegan, vegetarian or healthy individual who is enjoying their plant based lifestyle and cares about the importance of self sustainability. Anyone who enjoys being organic or any lifestyle in between would love to show off this design at a seasonal farmers market, a peaceful hike through the woods or while enjoying a nice home grown vegetable filled dinner with friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem