With a rose-gold-tone stainless-steel band and royal blue face, this slim version of the classic Ladies’ Drive watch from Citizen will stand out from the crowd. It features easy-to-read numerals in rose gold-tone and a three-hand dial also in rose-gold-tone, making it practical for daily wear, while also being able to bring elevated style to any wardrobe. This versatile timepiece, powered by our patented Eco-Drive technology, can go wherever life takes you.