Authentic slight stretch denim High waisted Raw hem Button and zip fly fastening Classic 5 pocket styling Belt loops Our model wears a UK 8 and is 175cm/5'9" tall Made from Responsibly Sourced Cotton via our partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative, who work to improve cotton farming practices 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane Cool iron Machine wash at max 30°C gentle Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Do not dry clean