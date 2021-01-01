Nike Womens Nike Elastika Femme Tank - Womens Orange/Grey Size L

Perform in comfort with the Nike Elastika Femme Tank. This sleeveless top draws inspiration from athletic clubs in the '80s to round out a confident look that highlights your natural lines. The ribbed design is made with 100% recycled polyester and plenty of stretch to keep you moving naturally, whether it's to a class or machines, or anywhere else. Ribbed fabric with Dri-FIT helps keep you dry, comfortable, and moving freely. Clasp on the back lets you adjust your fit and feel. Thin straps allow your skin to breathe to help keep you cool. Medallion graphic on the left chest channels an '80s athletic club look. Slim fit lends a tailored feel. Hip length gives you adaptable comfort. 100% polyester. Imported.