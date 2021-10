Crafted from smooth, full-grain leather, made in our own tanneries Seamless, elasticated strap design provides a flexible fit and a sleek look that's easy to slip on Shank for all-day comfort and stability Lined in rich leather for softness and breathability. Padded, leather-covered and anatomically correct footbed offers a correct and comfortable fit Leather-wrapped 1.2 inch squared heel with a rubber outsole offers elevated design and added grip