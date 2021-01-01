Solitaire post earrings wrapped in an emerald cut Swarovski stone in an edged silver frame. These Post earrings have a modern, calming sophisticated design. Can be styled for all occasions from formal to casual wear but can truly stand out with a stunning night out outfit. Materials: Silver 925, Swarovski Emerald Cut QZ Jewelry Storage Method Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidization. Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume. Be sure to clean product before storing. Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact. Please handle it carefully. Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemicals. 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster. Women's Emerald Grasse Cut Earrings ille lan