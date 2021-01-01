From bruno magli

bruno magli women's emma 1141 swiss quartz italian leather strap watch (royal blue)

$149.05
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

STUNNING BEAUTY AND STYLE - Rich silver dial with simple roman numeral settings and mineral crystal UNCOMPROMISING PRECISION - Swiss made high-precision Ronda quartz two hand movement VISIBLE DIFFERENCE - 33 mm stainless steel case featuring screw-down case back with stamped Bruno Magli crest and logo RESOLUTE QUALITY Royal Blue Italian leather strap featuring 316L stainless steel tang buckle HIGHLY RELIABLE AND PRESENTABLE - High-reliability construction with water-resistance level of 3 ATM/30 meters; presented in a beautiful gift box

