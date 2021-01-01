Clarks Womens Emslie Lulin Slip-On Shoe, 6 Medium, Black

This Mary Jane pump features a secure hook and loop closure and a full grain leather upper. Its block heel provides a height boost without creating a challenge and Ultimate Comfort features like full-length cushioning and a breathable OrthoLite footbed reduce impact.Features: ComfortClosure Type: StrapFootwear Technology: Clarks - Cushion SoftShoe Heel Height: 2 InchesUpper/Outer Base Material: 100% Full Grain LeatherShoe Lining Material: SyntheticSole Material Content: 100% Thermoplastic-RubberToe Type: Round ToeShoe Strap Type: Mary JaneCare: Wipe CleanHeel Style: Block HeelCountry of Origin: Imported