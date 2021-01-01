Bauble hearts set with .80 Carats of Pavé Diamonds in a stylish Blackened Oxidized Silver band. These gemstones are natural which means that they may have 'inclusions' and 'jardins'. These only serve to enhance the unique quality of the gem and are part of their character and beauty. Your jewelry will stay beautiful for many years by taking a few simple precautions. Store jewelry pieces separately to avoid metal/stone abrasion and damage - even diamonds can fracture if hit with enough force at the right angle. Do not expose it to extreme temperatures or harsh chemicals. Some wear and tear on the piece is normal with regular wear and only serves to enhance the beauty and story of your jewel. Women's Black ened Heart Bauble Band Jaipur Atelier Los Angeles