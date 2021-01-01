CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Energize 7/8 Leggings, Large, Black

Get a signature look that supports you through your routine with the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Energize 7/8 Leggings. These tights feature a modern length that hits just above the ankle, while super-lightweight Calibreathe fabric offers superior stretch and durability. Fit & Design Tight fit leggings Wide, flat waistband Modern 7/8 length Left hip pocket CALIA™ logo graphic Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE antimicrobial technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Calibreathe – long-lasting, stretch fabric with LYCRA® SPORT technology that provides ultra-lightweight coverage Additional Details 24'' inseam