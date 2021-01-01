CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Energize Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings, Medium, Ink Dyed Floral White

Fit and Design: Tight fit leggings with a mid-rise waist Stretchy waist stays in place Modern 7/8 length CALIA™ logo graphic Side pocket that fits your phone Technology: BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE antimicrobial technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Calibreathe – long-lasting, stretch fabric with LYCRA® SPORT technology that provides ultra-lightweight coverage