Jessica Simpson Women's Ensley Sleeveless Ruffle Blouse, Coral Cloud, XLarge

Color Coral Cloud is a medium orange, made in a nice pointelle fabric Sleeveless ruffle blouse with mock neck and front seam detail. This feminine beauty pullover can be easily dressed up for work or dressed down for get together with friends. Works great with any bottom from slacks to jeans or skirts and any footwear from stylish heels to wedges or sandals providing the versatility you look for in an outfit. An essential piece, sure to elevate your wardrobe year round. Jessica's philosophy is that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style.