Callaway Women's Epic Max Driver, Right Hand, black

JAILBREAK A.I. SPEED FRAME Improves stability in the vertical, horizontal and torsional direction for incredible ball speeds across the face A.I.-DESIGNED FLASH FACE Head and face with optimized geometry Super strength titanium promotes optimal speed, forgiveness and spin robustness Creates a greater emphasis on center and off-center ball speeds INCREDIBLY FORGIVING DESIGN Strong, lightweight Triaxial crown saves weight Saved weight redistributed to increase launch height and forgiveness Combination of a deep CG, draw bias and higher MOI creates straighter drives SHOT SHAPING AND CONTROL 17g sliding rear weight gives golfers infinite adjustability for the ideal ball flight Combined with the OptiFit hosel, this club provides up to 20 yds of shot shape correction GRIP Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align Black