Prana Women's Epiquator Tank - Small - Soft White

The Prana Women's Epiquator Tank is a workout tank with plenty of flow. Style that keeps you active in your practice, looking good on the yoga mat as well as in town picking up a smoothie on the way home. High neck, relaxed Fit, throw it over a sports bra and get to the studio. Features of the Prana Women's Epiquator Tank Recycled polyester/ tencel Lyocell blend marled stretch jersey High neck tank Center back tacking detail Open slit at lower hem with ability to knot or leave free flowing Fabric Details 74% Recycled Polyester, 19% Tencel Lyocell, 7% Elastane