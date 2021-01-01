Nishiki Women's Escalante Electric Bike, aluminum

Frame Size: 16" Wheel Size: 27.5" Frame: Comfort Aluminum Fork: Steel rigid Headset: Steel Crank: 3-piece, Alloy Bottom Bracket: Steel Rear Derailleur: S-Ride M200 7 speed Cog Set: 14-28T Shifters: 7-speed, S-Ride Thumb Shifter Speeds: 7 Chain: 6-speed Front Hub: Alloy Rear Hub: Motor Spokes: 12G, steel Rims: Alloy Front Tire: 27 in x 1.75 in Rear Tire: 27 in x 1.75 in Brakes: Front and rear disc Brake Levers: Alloy Pedals: Resin Handlebar: Mid-Rise 680mm Grips: 136mm Krayton Rubber Stem: Alloy Quill Saddle: Padded Spring Comfort Seatpost: Steel CP Battery Type: 36v Lithium Ion Motor Torque: 40Nm Display Type: LCD Motor Wattage: 350 Manufacturer may substitute components with components of equal or greater performance level TECHNOLOGY: Battery Type: 36v Lithium Ion FEATURES: Shifters: 7-speed, S-Ride Thumb Shifter Aluminum frame for comfort NOTICE: Used Bikes and/or bikes purchased online that have been assembled are non-returnable. We strongly recommend that a professional bicycle mechanic properly assembles, repairs, and maintains the bicycle. Public Lands will provide free in-store assembly service by a certified technician for any bicycle purchased on our website or in our stores (proof of purchase required). If you choose to assemble the bicycle yourself, Public Lands is not responsible for injuries or damages resulting from improper assembly.