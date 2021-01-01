Altra Women's Escalante Racer Shoe - 5.5 - Black / Pink

Features of the Altra Women's Escalante Racer Shoe Signature FootShape comfort gives your feet more space to sit naturally and is designed to address biological differences in men's and women's feet. Balanced Cushioning platform positions your heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground, encouraging better alignment, better form, and a low impact landing Original Altra EGO foam is designed to provide added energy return and a responsive, yet soft, comfortable feel. Grid-like grooves in the Midsole Are designed to provide flexibility and movement Outsole Technology actually maps the bones and tendons of your foot to encourage natural movement underfoot Details Weight:5.7 oz / 162 g Insole: 5 mm Contour Footbed Midsole: Race-tuned Altra EGO with InnerFlex Outsole: FootPod Technology Cushion: Low Stack Height: 22 mm Upper: Engineered Static Mesh