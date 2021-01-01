Nike Sportswear Womens Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Fleece Crew - Womens Lapis/White Size XS

Refresh your winter staples with the classic Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Fleece Crew. To keep you cozy and comfortable, it features an oversized fit and super soft fleece fabric. The small, embroidered Swoosh at the center, shows off your love for the brand subtly. The cropped silhouette gives you a trendy vibe and the extreme drop on the shoulders gives you a laid-back look. The voluminous sleeves add to the interesting look and make for a stylish fit when the temperature drops. The heavyweight fleece is lightly brushed on the back and creates a soft and cozy feel. Loose fit sets you up with a relaxed vibe. 80% cotton/20% polyester. Imported.