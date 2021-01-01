Jordan Womens Jordan Essential GFX T-Shirt - Womens Black/Black Size S

Sport up your summer style with the Jordan Essential GFX T-Shirt. Jordan Essentials combine easy silhouettes with fresh designs that celebrate the brand's history and heritage. The Graphic T-Shirt uses soft, lightweight cotton with a loose fit and an oversized Flight graphic on the back. Jordan Essential GFX T-Shirt features: Lightweight cotton gives a roomy, comfortable feel. The blown-up flight graphic on the back makes it casual-cool wear. The ribbed neckband offers a snug fit. Machine wash. 100% cotton. Imported.