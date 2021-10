Our favourite military blazer of the season is here - you can dress Estabell up or down. Tailored with shoulder pads and our statement cinching horseshoe waist belt; this blazer elevates like no other. Featuring functioning military pockets, a large lapel, and split cuffs. Pair back with our Asta Pant for the ultimate power suit. Cold hand wash. Women's Black Estabell Blazer XXXS Derma Department