Totes Women's Esther Knee High Snow Boot, Available in Medium and Wide Width and Calf, Brown, 9

✔ ALL-WEATHER INSULATED… Totes Esther Womens Cold Weather Boots have faux fur insulation and sealed seams to keep moisture out and your feet warm and dry. ✔ BREATHABLE UPPERS… Totes Esther women boots’ insulated uppers with cute ankle strap accent sluff off snow, yet let your feet breathe to keep them comfy during outdoor activities. ✔ NO-SLIP GRIP… Designed with a round toe and low heel, Totes rubber boots’ sole and unique tread pattern give dependable traction on slick, snowy surfaces. ✔ ON & OFF WITH EASE… Easy-to-use side zipper closure ensures a snug, comfortable fit so our winter boots stay on securely and provide excellent support. ✔ COMFY & DURABLE… Made to take a beating, our comfortable waterproof boots for women stand up to the coldest weather and keep pace with adults tackling any frigid climate.