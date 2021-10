Features of the Burton Women's Evergreen Down Hoody Insulator Jacket Plush warmth with the eco-conscious karma of responsibly sourced down and bluesign approved materials Center front zip and snap closure Patched-on hand pocket with snap closure Patched-on chest pocket with zipper closure 80/20 rds duck down Insulation and buttery soft, down-proof living lining Fabric Details 100% Nylon Ripstop