CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Everyday High Neck Muscle Tank Top, Large, Red

The CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women's Everyday High Neck Muscle Tank Top is versatile enough for casual daywear as well as fitness performance. This lightweight piece has moisture-wicking properties so you stay light and dry, while the high neck and flowy fit are perfect for lower-intensity activities. Fit & Design Regular fit tank top Lightweight calite fabric breathes and moves with you Ultra-soft material provides comfort during your workouts High neckline offers extra coverage Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls sweat away from the skin to keep you dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria to leave you feeling fresh throughout the day