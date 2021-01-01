Smartwool Women's Everyday Striped Cable Knee High Sock - Small - Acorn

The Smartwool Women's Everyday Striped Cable Knee High Sock is a tall sock for lots of cozy from knee to toe. Cable knit in the USA of imported yarn blend with merino wool, nylon and elastane. Super soft against the skin and the horizontal stripes deliver a dress-y look that pairs with skirt, slacks and even your sweats or jeans. All day wear at work or class and just as comfortable when you're cuddled up on the couch afterwards. Features of the Smartwool Women's Everyday Striped Cable Knee High Sock Virtually Seamless toe for enhanced comfort Women's specific Fit; narrower heel and Slimmer Fit Sock Height: Knee High Cushioning: Zero Cushion Fabric Details 65% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 2% Elastane