CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Everyday Tank Top, Large, Pure White

Step up your look and comfort in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Everyday Tank Top. This classic-fitting tank is lightweight and soft with a easy-to-move racerback silhouette. Moisture-wicking properties are in place to keep you dry, while antimicrobial technology helps you feel fresh all day long. Fit Standard fit tank top Scoop neckline adds a feminine feel Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Design Features smooth fabrics ensuring ultra-soft comfort Designed for superior performance in the studio and a fashionable appearance while on-the-go Racerback style tank top supporting an athletic ladylike look CALIA™ logo on top of racerback Additional Details Machine wash with cold water