The CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Everyday Velour Quilted Shell Jacket is a lightweight layer that features a feminine velour quilted design that feels ultra-soft and locks in warmth. A stand-up collar with full-zip silhouette also lends full coverage. Fit & Design: Relaxed fit jacket 3" stand collar Soft velour fabrication Full center front zip closure CALIA™ logo medallion on sleeve cuff Additional Details: 25" length