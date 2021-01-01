Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag, Color: Smoke Model: (RLH8620793)

Relic by Fossil is an American watch and lifestyle brand creatively delivering accessible, elevated casual designs With each of our signature watches and accessories you will see the perfect mix of classic style with modern updates optimized for your true everday lifestyle Relic By Fossil handbags are perfect for the modern woman on the go. Each purse is crafted with elevated piece goods with lots of function to hold all your essentials that will tie your entire look together Hands-free style is easy with this Relic by Fossil crossbody bag Exterior: slip pocket & zip pocket Interior: zip pocket & 2 slip pockets Measurements: 9.75''H x 10.5''W x 2.75''D