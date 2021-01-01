Women's Champion Exclusive Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-Off Crew, Logo With Vines White L

EXCLUSIVE CROPPED CREW, HERE FOR THE SEASON Just like spring, this Exclusive Women's Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-off Crew won't last long. A fresh take on the season, delicate vines in blush reimagine our vintage logo. Has a classic oversized fit, dropped shoulders and fem cropped, cut-off hem for laidback, sport style with tights and shorts. Crafted in our classic Reverse Weave heavyweight fleece that's cut on the crossgrain so the fit stays true. Finished with our vintage embroidered logo. Style with fresh kicks when you're gym-bound or just kicking back.