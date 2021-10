Explore some unexplored paths wearing the Saucony Excursion TR14 GORE-TEX® Trail Running Sneaker. Featuring the GORE-TEX® technology, this waterproof and breathable running sneaker for women keeps your feet dry and protected. The VERSARUN Cushion insole provides long-term essential cushioning. Features and Benefits Waterproof GORE-TEX® technology VERSARUN Cushion insole Pull tab