The North Face Women's Exploration Pullover Hoodie is a fleece hoodie for everyday wear. Soft and smooth exterior and even softer on the inside. It's ready for chilly weather, all year round. Pull it on and out the door. Features of the The North Face Women's Exploration Pullover Hoodie Three-piece hood with drawcord Self fabric cuffs Kangaroo hand pocket Water-based acrylic ink logo on left chest Center Back Length: 24in. Standard Fit Fabric Details 100% polyester