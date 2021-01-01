STX Women's Exult 200 on AL 6000 Complete Lacrosse Stick, Fireberry

Designed for players developing their skills, the STX® Exult 200 on AL 6000 Complete Stick offers a lightweight feel and durable handle to equip her with confidence on the field. Exult 200 Head Ultra-lightweight design offers easy handling for the first time player Precision Pocket™ offers a fully adjustable pocket that’s ready for play Alloy 6000 Handle Durable construction for long-lasting play Octagon shape offers a comfortable feel for developing player Additional Details Meets US Lacrosse and FIL Specs