Cobra Women's F-MAX Hybrid, Right Hand, black

Key Features of the Cobra F-MAX Hybrid: Lightweight design helps golfers of all skill levels maximize club head speed and performance Strategic weight placement in the heel allows golfers to hit straighter, more consistent shots Shallow face profile lowers the CG for higher ball flights that land softly onto greens Offset hosel engineered for golfers with moderate swing speeds who require draw bias Swing quicker and easier with the Cobra F-MAX Hybrid. Engineered to help golfers gain club head speed, each hybrid features a lightweight design and a shallow face profile for added performance. Back/Heel Center of Gravity positioning helps golfers hit the ball longer and straighter with more consistency. An offset hosel design promotes higher launch with more draw bias for straighter shots. Design Details: Cobra’s lightest hybrid designed to equip golfers with moderate swing speeds to swing quicker and easier Cobra’s Airspeed shafts are 5g lighter in order for golfers to swing faster around the body while still using the same smooth tempo Shaft: Cobra Airspeed 45 Graphite Shaft Grip: Lamkin REL 360 Black Standard Grip 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Winner: