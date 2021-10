The Cheryl Top. A short sleeve cut out shoulder top featuring an extra long tie belt for multiple wrapping and self styling. This top fastens with an invisible zipper at the centre back and 2 buttons at the neckline. Fabric is 60% Rayon 35% Nylon 5% Spandex double faced jersey. Model wears a size UK 8. This item is dry clean only. This item is dry clean only. Women's White Fabric Cheryl Top XXS Emma Wallace