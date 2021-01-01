Miscreants signature 'Cupid' mini dress is a must, in this Red animal print scuba. A clean strapless neckline balances perfectly with a straight hem and princess seams to create the perfect silhouette when worn. This style comes with matching long gloves. Main fabric is 100% stretch scuba in animal print. All products are Made in London and dry clean only. Regular fit, we recommend taking your true size. Model pictured wears a size 8. Please view size chart for specific sizing. Colour: Red Animal Print Made in London All products are dry clean only Women's Black Fabric Cupid Dress & Gloves - Red Animal Print Small Miscreants