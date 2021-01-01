Romantic top with layered, richly crinkled frills sewn from meaty viscose fabric with a subtle satin finish. A beautiful, expressive floral pattern wonderfully combines a shade of cream-lavender petals with a warm shade of the brown background. Fancy draping with a knot at the front emphasizing the bust line. Romantic sweetheart neckline. On the back, the top is fastened with a zipper finished with beautiful detail in the form of a pendant in the shape of a small black heart. Wear our design with high-waisted pants, shorts or skirt. Will make a sweet match with Skirt Gabriella Henna. We want our clients to be happy with our little works of art! In order to best fit them, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the SIZING tab so that you can look the best in our products. 100% Viscose Women's Brown Fabric Doria Henna Top Small Aggi