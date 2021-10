Edgy and effortless, this dress a great style statement: sophisticated drape finished with a knot to tight on left side, short sleeves letting appears part of the shoulder, v- neckline. A unique cut that assures you an original yet easy to wear look. Features a high-end striped flannel fabric. Main fabric: 50% Lyocell, 50% Viscose Lining: 59% Polyester, 41% Viscose Machine wash gentle cycle (30 degrees max.) Women's Black Fabric Drape Striped Dress Medium Smart and Joy