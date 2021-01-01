Featuring a beautiful floral print, this effortless real wrap dress will add style and charisma to your wardrobe. It's very flattering with its plunging V-neck and its flayed volume. It embraces the trendy bohemian style of the season and is enhanced with sophisticated black satin parts on the neck, cuffs, and waist. A must-have day-to-evening item. Main fabric: 100% Polyester Lining: 56% Polyester, 44% Viscose Machine wash, gentle cycle, 30 degrees max. Wrap system fastening Women's Black Fabric Flower Print Wrap Dress Small Smart and Joy