The Ionian coat is an investment-worthy Winter must-have. Made with an incredibly soft & lightweight blended fabric that creates an elegant drape & lovely movement, the silhouette is cut loose, so you can easily layer chunkier knits and shirts underneath. Features double-ended zippers, generous open front pockets & detachable belt to cinch in the waist. Pair with our Geneva Throw for the ultimate cold weather set. Fabrication: viscose / nylon / polyester Women's Brown Fabric Ionian Coat - Chocolate Medium dref by d