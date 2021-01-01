Loren Dress DRC311 Sky Blue/Silver Sequins The Loren is the perfect occasion dress over the spring and summer season. Its modern design tailoring allows this number to fit you like a glove, accentuating your figure and natural curves. Additional details such as the sequin neckline and draped peplum, transforms this classic figure hugging dress into a one of a kind. -Sequins -Sully Lined -Knee Length Wash Care: Hand Wash Separately, Dry Clean Gentle Main Fabric Composition: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Contrast Composition: 100% Polyester Lining Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester Women's Blue Fabric Loren Dress Sky Crepe Silver Sequins XS Mellaris