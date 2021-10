The Montrose Navy Stripe Dress is casual enough to wear indoors when you want to get out of your joggers for a while, but stylish enough for an outside stroll with the kids. The fabric is super soft and comfortable to wear and keeps its shape beautifully. We have added pockets and a Nooki neon twist to this dress too. Wear it with black boots and a stylish bag. Machine Wash at 30 degrees, low iron on reverse. Do not tumble dry Women's Navy Fabric Montrose Stripe Dress Large NOOKI DESIGN